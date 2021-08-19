Greak: Memories of Azur get action packed launch trailer

Playing co-op in a nice action-RPG is always good fun, but Greak: Memories of Azur offers a twist on this concept. Here you will be playing co-op with yourself, using the three siblings Greak, Adara and Raydel with their different abilities to escape from the country Azur, which currently is under an enemy invasion by Urlags.

Greak: Memories of Azur sports some really beautiful hand painted animations, and judging from the launch trailer below, it does not seem to lack in variation and also offers some cool puzzles. It has now been released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series S/X.