Gravitom Cockpit is the world's first simulator that emulates G-forces

Many of us who spend time in a racing simulator have of course seen the advances in recent years regarding various motion systems that make it really feel like driving a real car, when playing various racing titles. However, perhaps the most obvious aspect of real racing that unfortunately cannot be emulated in a credible way is spelled G-force, something that simulator manufacturers Gravitom now believe they have fixed, cracked the nut. The upcoming giant rig from Gravitom will simulate G-force according to the manufacturers themselves and this will be shown during Simexpo 2025.

Aristotelis Vasilakos, Partner and Strategic Advisor at Gravitom:

"Gravitom is the first driving training rig that recreates the feel of high sustained G forces.

A completely innovative approach and the result of technological maturity of both hardware and software in the simracing world."

