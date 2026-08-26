Gravhounds brings co-op canine chaos to PC and Xbox

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The new game from Battlefield and Halo veterans has finally been given a release date—and thankfully, we won't have to wait a dog's age. During Gamescom, the team announced that Gravhounds will enter Early Access on November 2 for both PC and Xbox.

Gravhounds is the debut project from Octopus Panic, a studio founded by veterans of companies including DICE and 343 Industries. Up to four players take on the roles of trigger-happy dogs attempting to survive on the other side of the galaxy—all while somehow still getting the job done.

The game combines survival and extraction mechanics with physics-based chaos, with the developers citing their experience working on series such as Battlefield and Halo as part of its DNA. The main focus is co-op, where things are encouraged to go spectacularly wrong before the group somehow manages to salvage the situation.

Gravhounds can already be added to your wishlist ahead of its Early Access launch on November 2. Check out the trailer below.