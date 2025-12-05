Grasshopper Manufacture speeds up the final stretch of Romeo is a Dead Man development for February release

HQ

After unveiling it earlier this year in the summer, it looks like studio Grasshopper Manufacture, led by the brilliant Goichi 'Suda51' Suda, is ready to launch its next title, Romeo is a Dead Man. This will be the first new IP Suda and his team have released in over five years, as the recent Hotel Barcelona was a collaboration with SWERY's White Owls.

Things seem to be going even better than expected, and so they're now announcing that Romeo is a Dead Man will be coming a little earlier than expected, on February 11, 2026, to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Well, a little earlier than expected... or a strange marketing campaign by Suda51 (the man never disappoints).

"Now that we've won the game of chicken versus *cough* a twice-delayed 2026 release, we can reveal our cards and confirm that we never intended to release in May," said Goichi "Suda51" Suda, CEO, writer and producer at Grasshopper Manufacture. "We are warping space-time to put the finishing touches on ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN before its release next February."

Romeo is a Dead Man follows space-time FBI Special Agent Romeo Stargazer, snatched from the brink of death by donning the radical "DeadGear" mask, as he goes on the hunt for the multiverse's most wanted fugitives, armed with a full arsenal of handguns and melee weapons. And if being trapped in a strange limbo between life and death as DeadMan and tasked with navigating a shattered space-time continuum wasn't enough, Romeo also has to deal with the sudden disappearance of his mysterious girlfriend, Juliet.

Will you be giving Romeo is a Dead Man a chance in February?