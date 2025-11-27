Grasshopper Manufacture is hosting a Direct on December 5

HQ

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture has revealed that it will be hosting a Direct showcase as soon as next week. Planned for December 5 at the ungodly hour of 1:00 GMT/2:00 CET, the show will be around five minutes in duration and it will present a new look at Romeo is a Dead Man, and more.

Grasshopper explains in full: "Tune into the #GrasshopperArchives on Friday, December 5th, 10am JST (1am GMT, 2am CET; Thursday December 4th, 5pm PST, 8pm EST)! We'll have updates on #RomeoIsADeadMan, new footage, and more!"

Led by the famous Goichi "Suda51" Suda, Grasshopper Manufacture is known for being a developer that creates all manner of unusual and obscure titles with lively and extravagant mechanics. We're expecting as much again from Romeo is a Dead Man, even if information about the project is quite scarce, including the exact release date and wider launch plans, because as it stands, all we know is that the game will be coming out in 2026.