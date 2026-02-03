Grasshopper Manufacture are working on Romeo is a Dead Man's Nintendo Switch 2 version and physical edition(s)

HQ

Romeo is a Dead Man is Grasshopper Manufacture's latest quirky, ultra violent action-adventure and will release on a PS5, Xbox Series, or PC near you on February 11. With GhM self-publishing it'll do so only digitally. And "only" on those platforms. But both things could change in the near future, as we can confirm as of today.

Speaking with Gamereactor in the interview below, studio and creative head Goichi Suda acknowledged the interest by the community in two further versions, and admitted that they're working on them already.

"Yeah, we really do want to put the game out on the Switch 2", he firstly confirms. "We're at the moment, we're kind of right in the middle of trying to work out a whole bunch of different things. We're trying to figure out what we can do to make that happen, one way or another. We're investigating several different possibilities, I guess you could say, and that's something, if possible, we definitely want to do".

Suda51 had already confirmed some weeks ago that they were looking into the Switch 2, and given how close GhM grew to the Nintendo community with No More Heroes, it only seemed natural. However, some devs have struggled with Unreal Engine ports and/or waited for new versions for more compatibility. But there's more:

"Also this may come up in a later question, but another thing that a lot of people have been asking for is a physical version of the game. For various platforms. That's another thing that we're currently looking into different avenues for. Another thing that, if possible, we would definitely like to do as well. So yeah, well we can't make any promises or give any kind of deadlines or anything yet. But getting it on the Switch 2 somehow and if possible getting out physical versions. We're seeing everybody's comments, we're hearing everyone's voices. We're totally working on that".

So there you have it, Romeo is a Dead Man will hopefully come to the Switch 2 and in physical editions in the future, but for the time being it's around the corner on Steam, the PS Store, and the Xbox Store digitally.