HQ

The review is up now, it's been published and there you'll find lots of images we grabbed from the game over the past week but below we've taken the opportunity to try and capture roughly the "same" screenshot from the Remastered version for PlayStation 4 (Pro) as we did from The Last of Us: Part I for PlayStation 5 (fidelity mode) You can decide for yourself if the difference between the versions is bigger or smaller than you'd expect.

The Last of Us: Part I is out now on PlayStation 5.