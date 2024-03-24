English
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Graphics aren't the only way to achieve realism, according to Nintendo executive

You don't need something to look realistic for it to be believable.

Games often accomplish fantastic things, taking us to worlds beyond our imagination and letting us play in them. Something that gamers are constantly pining for in their experiences is a sense of realism.

They want the story they're experiencing, the world around them to feel as if it's real. One of the ways a lot of developers accomplish this is through graphics, but Nintendo executive Takashi Tezuka explained how that isn't the only way to achieve a realistic effect.

"I don't think we should seek a sense of accomplishment based solely on the realness of the game," Tezuka said. He went onto explain that games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder create a sense of realism and believability in making characters react to the world around them. Showing their emotions, expressions, and more from the player's interaction builds immersion even if Mario remains cartoonish.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

