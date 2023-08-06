Graphic novel adaptation of Good Omens smashes Kickstarter goal

It seems that fans are very excited to see what Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens book would look like as a graphic novel. Recently, a Kickstarter for this very project was announced and with 29 days left until the campaign comes to a close, it has already achieved its pledged goal and then some.

Specifically, the project was looking to earn £25,000, and now it's already over 20-times as much as this original goal, thanks to over 11,000 backers.

Known as Good Omens: The Official (and Ineffable) Graphic Novel, the book looks to adapt the novel that was the basis for the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series, and as for who will be illustrating this book, that responsibility is falling to Colleen Doran.

The Kickstarter is offering multiple tiers to back the project, with each coming with a hardback copy of the graphic novel, and the more expensive tiers featuring loot packs, alternative covers, a large scale map, badges, socks, and some creator-themed notebooks. There are even very special and limited tiers that include ways for you to be worked into the graphic novel as well.

Check out the Kickstarter page here to see, or even back the project yourself.