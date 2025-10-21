Grant Morrison explains why Batman doesn't kill: "Killing his enemies would destroy him"

HQ

There are few comic book writers as experienced and well-known as that of Grant Morrison. Over the years, he has put his own spin on Batman, Superman, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Doom Patrol, Justice League, Spawn, and countless other iconic characters. He's perhaps best known for All-Star Superman, a comic that loosely inspired the 2025 DC Studios film, but he also created the excellent Batman: Arkham Asylum too.

As of recent, he has been working on the Batman/Deadpool crossover, and as part of an effort to highlight this run, Morrison has taken part in a Reddit AMA. As part of this, many fans queried him about different parts of working in comics, all while another directly asked for his answer to why Batman doesn't kill.

"If Batman kills he becomes a crazy criminal in a weird costume and Jim Gordon would have to hunt him down and bring him to justice. The glory of Bruce Wayne is that he refuses to be a killer. He has trained in every martial arts discipline in order to not have to kill and that's what makes him mad and magnificent, and a superhero. He's fine with intimidation and injury, of course, but killing his enemies would destroy him. He catches bad guys and leaves them trussed up outside the nearest precinct, so that the legal system can take care of them... if the legal system lets them loose, he catches them all over again..."

It's an interesting dilemma especially with Batman recently facing off with Deadpool, a character known for all-out and completely indiscriminate violence and killing. It's also equally compelling of a subject as Batman has killed in the past, although typically not deliberately...

