Grant Gustin wants to return as The Flash in the DC Universe

After a decade of playing The Flash in CW's show, Grant Gustin recently retired from the role after the show came to a close. But now that the rebooted DC Universe is in full swing, and about to take flight with Superman later this week, the question is would Gustin be interested in joining the cinematic universe?

This is exactly what a young fan asked Gustin at the Fan Expo Denver over the weekend, with the actor responding with an answer immediately, an answer that won't surprise many. Gustin spoke up and stated simply: "Flash."

While we do assume that The Flash will eventually debut in the DCU, the question of when is much more up in the air. Co-boss James Gunn seems to be more focussed on cracking the Wonder Woman and Batman problem at the moment, but considering there is a Lanterns series in production, and with Supes almost here, Flash is pretty much the main outlier for the core Justice League heroes - well minus everyone's favourite superhero of Aquaman, of course...

Who would you like to see play The Flash in the DCU?