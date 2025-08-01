Granny goes beast mode in Tekken 8 finals

HQ

In one of the most heartwarming stories from the world of esports, 73-year-old Yoshie Murabe defeated her equally aged opponent, Sadayuki Kato, in the Tekken 8 finals at the 11th biannual Amigo Club Cup - a tournament specifically for residents of Japanese care homes.

Murabe, a first-time gamer, chose the pink version of Panda simply because she likes the animal. But don't let the cuteness fool you: she used Panda's slow but powerful moves to beat Kato's King in the final match. "I'm happy I won," she told GameSpark, adding with cool confidence: "I didn't find anything particularly difficult."

The event was livestreamed on YouTube and has since gone viral, drawing attention to the Care eSports Association, a group founded in 2019 to bring gaming to the elderly. What began with digital versions of board games has now evolved into full-blown fighting game tournaments, thanks in part to PR rep and pro Tekken player Hama-chan (Rox3Gaming).

Murabe now says she'd love to try other games competitively. If her debut is anything to go by, the senior esports scene just found its new queen.