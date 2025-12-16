Grangel Studio: "Spirit and Prince of Egypt were the most difficult movies to be made"

HQ

You might not be able to place them by name, but you'll recognise their talent if I mention that Grangel Studio has been instrumental in such animation hits as Spirit: The Untamed Steed, The Prince of Egypt and Corpse Bride, for which they are co-credited as creators with Tim Burton.

The tradition of Grangel Studio, founded by brothers Carlos and Jordi Grangel, dates back to the mid-1980s, although it was through their collaborations with Amblin and a recently born Dreamworks Animation that they forged their reputation on the international animation scene. And we talked to Carlos Grangel about this enormous career, full of anecdotes and curiosities, during the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, in an interview that you can watch with subtitles below.

Of course, as well as looking back over the studio's 40-year history, Grangel is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of one of his most recognised works, The Corpse Bride, which had, according to Carlos, "a huge impact on the business and for Grangel Studio". However, it was not the most challenging project they faced as designers and animators.

"Speaking of amazing films: Spirit and Prince of Egypt were the hardest films to make," Carlos Grangel began. "At Grangel and at DreamWorks Pictures, because Prince of Egypt was a gigantic movie, you know."

"And then 'Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron'.... It's just impossible to design a horse, because a horse is perfectly designed by nature, you know? So nothing we could do resembled reality, you know? So, moving that horse and making expressions on the face... Spirit actually, for me, with Prince of Egypt, are the two most difficult films we've worked on so far."

Traditional animation, CGI, stop-motion? The studio's experience (with several branches spread over three continents) is diverse and has evolved over the years, as has the expansion of the team. So what are you working on now? Well, there are no specific titles, but Grangel mentioned up to three ongoing projects, each developed in a different corner of the world:

Right now there are three projects. One will be made entirely in Catalonia, you know, in a studio in Barcelona. There's another project that will be made in Los Angeles. Obviously, we can't leave Hollywood, they won't let us, and for us it's a way of continuing to work with the big studios. And there is a project that is going to be made in Brazil and maybe in stop-motion. So these are the three things I can tell you."

"I can't go in depth. No details, no title. I can't reveal anything, but these three things will keep us busy for the next three years."