Grandia HD Collection

Grandia HD Collection is coming for PlayStation and Xbox this month

2024 is really shaping up to be the best year for J-RPGs for a very, very long time.

If you had Sega consoles back in the day, you might remember the first two Grandia games released for the Sega Saturn and Dreamcast. In 2019, the duo got the remaster treatment and launched on Switch in 2019 followed by a PC version.

Now it's time for more people to enjoy these two classic Japanese role-playing games, as the Grandia HD Collection has been announced for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One - and is thus also playable on their respective successors. In addition to remastered graphics, we can expect improved menus, widescreen support and more.

Check out the announcement trailer below ahead of the premiere on March 26.

