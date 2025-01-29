Grand Theft Auto V's Trevor actor wants to return for GTA VI

HQ

Trevor is one of the most-iconic Grand Theft Auto protagonists of all time. A true vessel for the player, Trevor's rage and inability to comprehend logic and sense knew no bounds, and he was a loose cannon if there ever was one. His actor, Steven Ogg, would love to play him again in Grand Theft Auto VI, if only for a short time.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Ogg pitched his perfect GTA VI Trevor cameo. "I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning," he said. "I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'Hey, thank you.' Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over."

Trevor himself is introduced with sort of a passing of the torch moment in Grand Theft Auto V, as he stomps GTA IV character and star of The Lost and the Damned Johnny Kleibitz to death in his introduction.

Considering Trevor can be killed by the player at the end of Grand Theft Auto V, bringing him back might be a bit awkward, but you never know.