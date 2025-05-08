Grand Theft Auto VI's second trailer drew 475 million views in 24 hours

HQ

It's no secret that Grand Theft Auto VI is right at the top of people's most anticipated game lists. With the surprise trailer reveal earlier in the week, fans flocked to check it out and pour over every minute detail in the new footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, enough people have viewed the trailer across all platforms to make it the biggest video game trailer ever. 475 million views were gathered by the trailer in its first 24 hours, Rockstar told the publication, which blows the first trailer's 93 million views in the same time period out of the water.

The song featured in the trailer, Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters, has also seen its streams rise by 182,000% according to Spotify. "Grand Theft Auto cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else," said Spotify's global head of editorial Sulinna Ogg. "Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it's great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way."

It seems that even with the release being pushed to next year, hype remains strong for GTA VI.