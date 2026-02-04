Grand Theft Auto VI's marketing is "set to begin this summer"

HQ

Just recently, we reported that Grand Theft Auto V continues to fly off the shelves, with no less than five million copies sold in the last three months, bringing the total number of games sold to 225 million. Impressive, but it's not being talked about as much anymore because all the focus is on Grand Theft Auto VI.

Now Gematsu reports that Take-Two has revealed in a press release to IGN that there will soon be even more talk about part six, which is set to be released later this fall (also on physical copies):

"Our execution throughout fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach fiscal 2027—which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry—led by the November 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar's launch marketing set to begin this summer."

This means that we shouldn't be too far from the start of marketing, at which point we can expect the already enormous hype to increase significantly.