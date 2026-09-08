Grand Theft Auto VI's launch won't be simultaneous, fans already planning on changing their console's region

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Grand Theft Auto VI launches on the 19th of November. Unless there's a major disaster, it's looking more and more like the game will indeed hit that launch date. However, there hasn't been a plan revealed on when exactly the game will release. As it turns out, Rockstar is just letting you log in as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the 19th of November, wherever you are in the world.

But, as GTAVice spotted, this means that there are different launch times based on time zones. New Zealand GTA fans will be the first to play, as the NZ time zone will be the first to tick over to the 19th of November. Some players in other regions will have to wait over 12 hours to get their hands on the game, and will likely want to avoid spoilers as players across the world start posting their first official clips.

There is a way to join the New Zealand players getting into Vice City first, and that's through changing your console's region. This is pretty easy to do on an Xbox Series X/S, but on Sony consoles you can't just swap your PlayStation's region at the snap of your fingers. You'd have to register a new account, with New Zealand as your selected region and a NZ gift card to fund it (via IGN).

The one region where it seems like Grand Theft Auto VI doesn't launch at midnight is the United States. Those in the Eastern time zone will still have to play from midnight, but players in the Central and Pacific time zones can get in an hour or two earlier, thanks to the ET time being the one that unlocks the game for everyone in the US.