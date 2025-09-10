Grand Theft Auto VI's in-game websites may have leaked online

HQ

As we wait until its supposed May 2026 release date, news on Grand Theft Auto VI remains somewhat light. However, that won't stop insiders and leakers reporting on every possible feature of this monumental release. Most recently, we've had a look at the websites Rockstar may have put into the game for you to browse between heists.

Leaker and insider Tez2 recently posted (via GameRant) about website domains Take-Two had registered earlier this year. Most of these look like parody sites, indicating that they'll be used in-game by Rockstar in a similar fashion to the websites found in GTA V and GTA IV. Check out the website list below:



what-up.app



rydeme.app



buckme.app



leonidagov.org



brianandbradley.com



hookers-galore.com



wipeoutcornskin.com



myboyhasacreepycorndog.com



What-up.app appears to be a take on WhatsApp, with rydeme probably being some kind of Uber or Lyft parody. There are some that are a bit more cryptic, and while hookers-galore might sound like it's going to give you a lady friend for the night, it's also possible this is some sort of fishing or boat website, considering where GTA VI is set. The leonidagov website is probably just a government front page, and buckme is likely a payment transfer app. We really can't tell you what myboyhasacreepycorndog.com is all about, but we'll find out whenever Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently set to launch on the 26th of May, 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.