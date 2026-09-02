Grand Theft Auto VI's Extended Look brought in more than 31 million viewers to Netflix

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Unsurprisingly, the first official gameplay from the most anticipated game of all-time managed to draw in a lot of views. Netflix's debut of the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look may have been a controversial decision for some fans, but it's clear that wanting to see GTA VI gameplay won out against any desire to try and not give Netflix views.

The "first-of-its-kind" premiere, as Netflix calls it, brought in 31.1 million views when it first arrived, and reached the no.1 spot in 87 of the 93 countries Netflix tracks globally. The number 2 spot for last week was The Whisper Man, a film starring Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, and Robert De Niro that collected 23.2 million views.

Grand Theft Auto VI's Extended Look didn't just premiere on Netflix. Hours later, it arrived on YouTube, where it currently has 17 million views on Rockstar's channel at the time of writing. Add in another 5.6 million from IGN's upload of the video, and you get 53.7 million total views. That's a lot, but it's not nearly as much as the first two trailers received. Grand Theft Auto VI's first trailer has 294 million views, and the second is at 181 million. The Extended Look is a good deal longer than either of those two, but it indicates that perhaps splitting viewers has led to some disinterest. That said, more than 50 million views in a week still shows how much people want this game and are desperate to see more of it.