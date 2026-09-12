Grand Theft Auto VI's driving takes the best of GTA IV and GTA V

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Grand Theft Auto VI already looks like a serious upgrade from its predecessors, but it's hard for us to tell how things like driving, shooting, and more will change without us playing. Until the 19th of November rolls around, we'll have to rely on the words of people who've had the chance to take a closer look.

YouTuber TGG got the chance to visit Rockstar North ahead of the official extended look for Grand Theft Auto VI, and was shown a more in-depth look at driving. Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explained that driving in GTA VI will combine the weightless feeling of Grand Theft Auto IV with the accessibility of Grand Theft Auto V. Vehicles are weighty "only in the best way possible. The team has worked hard to maintain some of the best parts of the weightiness and feel of GTA IV, but has the accessibility of GTA V. It has all been built up from scratch on this hardware, and they have much more control over tuning drivetrain, tyres, suspension, steering; all of that is getting applied to the physics model," according to Nelson.

The physics around vehicles have been completely revamped. Things like tyre control, tuning, suspension, and steering are set to be markedly different from past games. Moreover, stealing cars now has a lot more depth to it. Players will need to complete a quick-time event to successfully steal a car with someone inside, and may have to brawl with a passenger if one is left inside. Stationary cars can be stolen in multiple ways, from slim jims to window smashes, and even cloned keys.