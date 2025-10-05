Grand Theft Auto VI YouTuber harasses developers outside of Rockstar offices

HQ

Grand Theft Auto VI might just be the most-anticipated game of all time. Rockstar has been working on the game for years and while it might be frustrating to know we've still got months or possibly a year left to wait, no matter how bad it gets do not head to a developer's office and harass their employees.

That's exactly what YouTuber backonboulevard did. He went all the way to Rockstar North's HQ in Edinburgh to question employees about when a new trailer is coming out and if the game will hit its release date of May 26, 2026.

The video was reposted online by GTA content creator GameRoll, and the comments show pretty clearly no one is a fan of backonboulevard's actions. While we'll often remain as objective as possible here, it's worth saying that no developer deserves to be harassed, and this is no way to try and get news from a company and yet this "creator" decided they'd rush employees after they'd finished their working day for clicks and views. Unfortunately, they've got some of the attention they wanted, but here's hoping this is the last we hear of them.