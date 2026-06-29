Grand Theft Auto VI won't be getting a disc, now or in the months after launch

HQ

As fans flocked to their one beacon of hope, suggesting that Grand Theft Auto VI could release on a disc in a proper physical edition, it seems they've misinterpreted Rockstar support's claim that they could acquire a physical copy in the months after launch.

Last week, we caught that an email sent to a fan from Rockstar support confirmed "you will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months." This led to everyone breathing a collective sigh of relief, realising they might even be able to pick up Grand Theft Auto VI on a disc by the end of the year. However, as The Hollywood Reporter confirms via a source with knowledge of Rockstar's launch plans that Grand Theft Auto VI is not coming on a disc.

That means no proper physical release at launch, or in the months afterwards. The email's use of the words "physical copy" refers instead to the physical version AKA the code in a box. Also, the "following months" bit refers to the months from now until launch, not the months after release in November. It's quite easy to see how the wording could be misinterpreted, but for anyone ditching pre-orders in the hopes of getting a physical edition, you might be in for a longer wait than you first thought.