Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly have a big focus on user-generated content

HQ

It seems as though Rockstar is looking to make Grand Theft Auto VI a new hub of user-generated content. At least, the developer is currently meeting with creators in games that have a lot of user-generated content within them.

A new report from Digiday claims that Rockstar has been meeting not only with creators who have made content for Grand Theft Auto V, but users who make their own maps, modes, and more for titles like Fortnite and Roblox. Rockstar has not officially responded to the report, so take the details with a pinch of salt.

Also, it's worth noting there's a specific focus on the Metaverse in the report, outlining that Rockstar could use UGC in creating its own Metaverse, allying with brands and showing how users can make money. With games like GTA, Roblox, and Fortnite, while there are elements of a "Metaverse," mostly it remains user-generated content that you'll find on those games, without a focus placed on a brand identity or something similar.

Rockstar embracing user-generated content for GTA VI would allow players to bolster the content available in Grand Theft Auto VI Online. User-created maps and modes have proven to be extremely popular in Grand Theft Auto V's online mode, but we'll have to see how much additional UGC support there is this time around.