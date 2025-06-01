Grand Theft Auto VI will make "modding bigger than ever" according to GTA V modder

HQ

Grand Theft Auto and modding have somewhat of a rollercoaster of a relationship. One minute, someone is saying how they'll port the entire map of Liberty City into GTA V. The next minute, that project has to be cancelled thanks to a Rockstar takedown.

Still, people continue to mod Grand Theft Auto V with great ambition. One modder known as Razed has been working for thousands of hours on NaturalVision, a mod that gives Grand Theft Auto V photorealistic graphics. Speaking with PCGamer, Razed believes that people will be able to create even more amazing projects when the next game in the series releases.

"I think modding is going to be bigger than ever once GTA 6 eventually drops on PC," he said. "I'm hopeful Rockstar will give players official tools to mod the game, especially with the direction they're heading with FiveM."

"There's a ton of potential here. Imagine if they took a page out of Bethesda's playbook and introduced a proper marketplace for user-generated content. It could benefit both mod creators and Rockstar in a big way. I'd like to see something like that happen...I'd love to create mods for GTA 6, but it still feels a little too early to get into the specifics of what that might look like. Honestly, I don't think visual overhaul mods will be in high demand this time around."

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently targeting a release on the 26th of May, 2026, but that's for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. We currently have no clue on when a PC version of the game will launch, and it might be we'll be waiting until 2027 to play the game with a mouse and keyboard.