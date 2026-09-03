Grand Theft Auto VI will get two limited-edition DualSense controller designs

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While Grand Theft Auto VI isn't exclusive to PlayStation 5, the title and the console do often exist in the same breath as the former has been heavily marketed with the latter. It's because of this we shouldn't really be shocked to hear GTA VI won't get just one limited-edition DualSense controller design, but two...

Revealed as part of the recent State of Play broadcast, it has been confirmed two options will be offered to fans, with both basically having the same design, albeit one having a mostly black body and the other mostly white. They each share the same patterns, underlying pink colouring, GTA VI logo placement, and even the same Miami Vice-like purple-blue colour-shifting hue around the analogue sticks and stretching around the back of the device.

As for the price of these controllers and when they will be looking to make their arrival, pre-orders are set to open on September 10 with launch planned for November 19, in-line with GTA VI. The cost is set at £74.99/€84.99.