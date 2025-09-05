Grand Theft Auto VI will be world's first "AAAAA" game, says industry analyst

HQ

Skull & Bones may have been our first AAAA game, but already the gaming world is ready to move on and add an extra A to a highly anticipated game, as it appears Grand Theft Auto VI could go even further beyond.

In an interview with IGN, Gamesight CEO Adam Lieb and Devolver Digital co-founder Nigel Lowrie agreed that Grand Theft Auto VI would be a juggernaut next year (if it releases) as Hollow Knight: Silksong has turned out to be the juggernaut of this year.

"There are AAA games and then there's AAAA games, and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game," said Lowrie. "It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands."

"I would say that GTA for the last year and a half has been a part of almost every conversation around launch dates I have heard," Lieb added.

It's clear that people are anticipating this game, and expecting it to be something the likes of which we've never seen before. No pressure for Rockstar, then, in sticking the landing on this potential all-timer.