Grand Theft Auto VI will be the most important release ever, according to analyst

The expectations for Grand Theft Auto VI might be the highest that any video game has received, ever. Not only is there the precedent set by previous Grand Theft Auto games, but there's also the fact that Grand Theft Auto is one of the most well-known gaming franchises on the planet.

Everyone knows about Grand Theft Auto VI, including analysts, who think that it is one of the most important things to release. Speaking with Gamesindustry.biz, Mat Piscatella spoke about how momentous this release could be.

"This is going to be a tough year, but if you look towards 2025, if interest rates come down and money becomes a little bit more free-flowing to devs and pubs, we should get a boost in the development cycle again. We're going to get a renewed batch of interest with GTA 6 in particular. There's probably never been a more important thing to ever release in the industry, so no pressure," he said.

It does seem like 2025 will be defined by one game and one game alone. 2024 seems almost like a middling year in comparison, even if we have already had some bangers and super popular games like Palworld and Helldivers II.