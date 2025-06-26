Grand Theft Auto VI will also be released on Xbox Series S

HQ

Despite the questionable budget performance offered by the Xbox Series S, Grand Theft Auto VI will be released for the console. At least, if we are to believe the Xbox Store, which lists the game.

Analysts believe that the version will likely run at 720p internally, upscaled to 900p or 1080p, with some downscaling compared to the PS5 and Series X in order for it to work technically. In other words, the game will still look good, albeit not as visually impressive as on the more expensive and powerful consoles.

By comparison, the now more than ten-year-old Grand Theft Auto V runs at 1440p with 30 frames per second on the Series S. It is therefore reasonable to expect a 1080p optimisation of the new game. It's also worth remembering that, according to rumours, the upcoming The Witcher 4 will also be released for the Series S and run at 30 FPS.

Which console are you planning to buy (and play) Grand Theft Auto VI on?