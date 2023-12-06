Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI website affirms console-only launch

It seems like PC gamers will have to wait a little while before being able to join in on the Vice City fun come 2025.

While it seems like the world is in a Grand Theft Auto VI fever right now, following Rockstar showing off the first look at the game, in a trailer that has already amassed 100 million views on YouTube, one of the biggest revelations in regard to that announcement was that it seems like the game will only be debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it arrives in 2025.

There was no mention of PC in the trailer or any relating press materials, and if you were hoping that was just a mistake and that Rockstar was finally going to be showing some love to the PC gaming audience at the release of one of their games, the website for the anticipated title doesn't do a lot to reflect this.

Because on the website, it is also specifically mentioned that Grand Theft Auto VI will only be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, so it does seem like PC fans will have to wait a while before being able to join in on the fun in Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI

