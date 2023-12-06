Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has been viewed over 100 million times

HQ

Who knew that a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI would be so popular? All jokes aside, at this point no one can reasonably have missed Rockstar's bombshell of an announcement. A trailer of what may well be one of the most anticipated games of all time, and people can't get enough of the video. In all honesty, neither can we.

In total, the YouTube clip has now been viewed over 100 million times, and that's only if we count Rockstar's own official channel. If we include other major sources, the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has easily been viewed well over 100 million times.

Incredibly impressive numbers and in less than a day, the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has managed to do what it took the GTA V trailer almost twelve years to accomplish.

How many times have you watched the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer?