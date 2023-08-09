Grand Theft Auto VI to release by March 2025, according to Take-Two

HQ

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be releasing in FY 2025, which runs until the 31st of March, 2025. This is according to Take-Two's CFO Lainie Goldstein, who again hinted at the release of arguably the most anticipated sequel in gaming right now.

During the recent earnings call, Goldstein said the following: "In closing, we are confident that the actions our teams are taking this year are preparing us for a strong trajectory of growth. Through our collective efforts, we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond. We thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter."

We've had multiple hints about when Grand Theft Auto 6 will release, but now it seems we're drawing closer to some time in late 2024 or early 2025 being the launch date. There has been no official confirmation from Rockstar, but as it has been 10 years since the launch of GTA V, fans are wondering when they'll see the next iteration of the franchise. We also reported back in May of this potential release date, so it is becoming more likely that it's what Rockstar is aiming for.

Read more data from the earnings call here.