Grand Theft Auto VI takes home the award for Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards.
Rockstars upcoming crime spree is on top of most players wishlists this year.
The Golden Joystick Awards, also known as the People's Gaming Awards, is a long-standing event now in its 42nd year. One of the most interesting categories presented annually is "Most Anticipated Game," which always gives a glimpse of the coming year's biggest hits. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar's scorching hot Grand Theft Auto VI claimed the win this year.
Despite facing some serious competition from titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2, it wasn't even close. GTA VI crushed the competition by a significant margin in the voting. Below, you can find the other category winners from this year's awards:
Best Audio Design - Astro Bot
Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2
Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong
Best Indie Game - Balatro
Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure
Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)
Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
Breakthrough Award (Critics' Choice) - Balatro
Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft
Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail
PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory
Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2
Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI
Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2
Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree