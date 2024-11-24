English
Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI takes home the award for Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Rockstars upcoming crime spree is on top of most players wishlists this year.

HQ

The Golden Joystick Awards, also known as the People's Gaming Awards, is a long-standing event now in its 42nd year. One of the most interesting categories presented annually is "Most Anticipated Game," which always gives a glimpse of the coming year's biggest hits. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar's scorching hot Grand Theft Auto VI claimed the win this year.

Despite facing some serious competition from titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2, it wasn't even close. GTA VI crushed the competition by a significant margin in the voting. Below, you can find the other category winners from this year's awards:


  • Best Audio Design - Astro Bot

  • Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

  • Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2

  • Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong

  • Best Indie Game - Balatro

  • Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure

  • Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)

  • Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)

  • Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)

  • Breakthrough Award (Critics' Choice) - Balatro

  • Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft

  • Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail

  • PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory

  • Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2

  • Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI

  • Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2

  • Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED

  • Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company

  • Best Game Trailer - Helldivers 2

  • Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together

  • Best Game Adaptation - Fallout

  • Ultimate Game of the Year - Black Myth: Wukong

What's your most anticipated game for next year?

