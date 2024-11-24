Grand Theft Auto VI takes home the award for Most Anticipated Game at the Golden Joystick Awards.

HQ

The Golden Joystick Awards, also known as the People's Gaming Awards, is a long-standing event now in its 42nd year. One of the most interesting categories presented annually is "Most Anticipated Game," which always gives a glimpse of the coming year's biggest hits. Unsurprisingly, Rockstar's scorching hot Grand Theft Auto VI claimed the win this year.

Despite facing some serious competition from titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2, it wasn't even close. GTA VI crushed the competition by a significant margin in the voting. Below, you can find the other category winners from this year's awards:



Best Audio Design - Astro Bot



Best Soundtrack - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth



Best Storytelling - Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth



Best Multiplayer Game - Helldivers 2



Best Visual Design - Black Myth: Wukong



Best Indie Game - Balatro



Best Indie Game (Self-published) - Another Crab's Treasure



Studio of the Year - Team Asobi (Astro Bot)



Best Lead Performer - Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)



Best Supporting Performer - Briana White (Aerith, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)



Breakthrough Award (Critics' Choice) - Balatro



Still Playing Award (Console & PC) - Minecraft



Still Playing Award (Mobile) - Honkai: Star Rail



PC Game of the Year - Satisfactory



Console Game of the Year - Helldivers 2



Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto VI



Critics' Choice Award - Helldivers 2



Best Game Expansion - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree



Best Gaming Hardware - Steam Deck OLED



Best Early Access Game - Lethal Company



Best Game Trailer - Helldivers 2



Streamers' Choice Award - Chained Together



Best Game Adaptation - Fallout



Ultimate Game of the Year - Black Myth: Wukong



What's your most anticipated game for next year?