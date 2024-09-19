Grand Theft Auto VI reconfirmed to release in Autumn 2025

HQ

Grand Theft Auto VI, delayed or not? Well, we won't really know until an official announcement is made or until the game is in our hands. It's just one of those, unfortunately. But, the game's publisher Take-Two Interactive seems confident the release window will remain in Autumn 2025.

In its annual report, Take-Two reconfirmed the release window for the game, but this likely won't stop the rumour mill. We got our first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI back last December, and we've not heard or seen anything official on the game since. With around a year to go until the potential release date, nerves are already high.

Rockstar has an immense amount of pressure on its backs, as Grand Theft Auto VI is likely going to be the most-anticipated game of all-time, however the studio knows this, and likely wouldn't point at a Fall 2025 release date if it was going to have to push it back into 2026. We'll just have to wait and see, though, as the developer has plenty of time to either show us more stuff or delay the game if work isn't going as planned.