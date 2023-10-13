Grand Theft Auto VI received rating in Australia

HQ

Despite not yet being officially announced by Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI has received a rating by the Australian Classification Board. Currently, it's sitting at an MA 15+ rating.

This is the same rating as Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The most recent entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, scored itself an 18+ rating, which is of course expected considering the content within.

Does this mean that Rockstar is toning back the sex drugs and violence? Unlikely, as this is what the series is known for. This information could change, as it did appear first in April this year, but it would be interesting to see if the content has been changed for this less-strict rating to apply.

We're still expecting Grand Theft Auto VI news to come at some point soon. There is the chance of a reveal this year, but as time slips away that chance becomes ever slimmer. Take-Two and Rockstar appear to be gearing up for something big next year, though, so perhaps we'll hear more soon.

Thanks, Wccftech.