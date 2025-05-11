Grand Theft Auto VI protagonist Lucia's derriere now has its own dedicated internet community

HQ

Despite fan disappointment being at an all-time high beforehand due to the delay, once the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI dropped, it seemed everyone was back on the hype train, and for more than a few reasons.

Featuring grand landscapes, wild and wacky side characters, as well as plenty of action, the protagonists of the game - Jason and Lucia - remained at the centre of it all. Particularly, Lucia seemed to turn fans' heads with one moment in the trailer.

We're not going to go into detail on the golden dress moment in the trailer, but Lucia's behind drew a lot of eyes to say the least. Via TheGamer, there's even enough of a fanbase to start their own Reddit community, entirely dedicated to the character's derriere.

Too much? Perhaps, but at least it gives people something to focus on as the days pass until we can get our hands on Grand Theft Auto VI. It doesn't seem that the community is hugely popular at the time of writing, either, indicating either people aren't that pervy, or they simply don't have enough content to keep making posts. Probably the latter, but I'd like to believe the former.

Grand Theft Auto VI releases on the 26th of May, 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PS5.