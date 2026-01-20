Grand Theft Auto VI might need to be censored in Russia

HQ

The hottest game of the year, and possibly the decade, is of course Grand Theft Auto VI, which will be released in November. The whole world is looking forward to it and eagerly awaiting to see how Rockstar will once again push the boundaries of both what a game can be and offer.

But... not everyone appreciates this, with Russian officials being a particularly critical group. TheGamer reports that Mikhail Ivanov, vice chairman of the World Russian People's Council, has now stated in an interview with the Kremlin-friendly website News.ru that Rockstar may need to make a special version tailored for Russians:

"The creators of GTA 6 are deliberately including destructive and vulgar content in their product, which is completely unacceptable to the moral health of society. This includes the planned inclusion of scenes of male striptease in the game, which is a direct and cynical violation of basic moral norms and traditional spiritual values.

We need to either impose strict legal restrictions on the distribution of such games in Russia or require publishers to release special versions for our market, cleared of immoral content."

It remains to be seen how Rockstar will respond to these obviously very fragile Russian spiritual principles that could be lost by a male digital stripper in Grand Theft Auto VI, and we assume that it may need to be censored more than that. Florida - known as Leonida in the game - is often decadent enough, and we guess there may be significantly more controversial elements than that.