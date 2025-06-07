Grand Theft Auto VI leaks: Male strippers, 700 stores, and scrapped features

HQ

Male strippers, a five-chapter story, the ability to freely switch between dual protagonists Lucia and Jason, and more than 700 unique stores to visit (and rob), complete with fully functional shopping malls? That's just a taste of what we might expect when Grand Theft Auto VI arrives next year — at least according to new leaks.

The source, who previously leaked the main characters' names before they were publicly known, now claims that some features — such as dual-wielding weapons, home invasions, and a dynamic cover system — have allegedly been cut.

"Apparently the dynamic cover system... was complete a** so it's good they cut it."

As always, take this with a grain of salt. These are still just rumors, and we're unlikely to know what's true until we get closer to launch — unless Rockstar decides to hold a major Grand Theft Auto VI event beforehand.

But come on, it all sounds juicy, doesn't it?

Are you hoping these rumors turn out to be true?