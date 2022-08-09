Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI is "well under way"

Perhaps the next installation in Rockstar's ultra pular series isn't as far off as first thought.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The quarterly reports for April - June keep coming in and late yesterday, it was time for Take-Two to present their report. They had a lot of interesting stuff to share, like the fact that no less than 75% of their net revenue comes from "recurrent consumer spending", which is a fancier way of saying loot boxes, micro transactions and virtual currency.

Expect more games to become free-to-play or have similar strategies, as such a small piece actually comes from selling video games these days. But during the Earnings Call, Grand Theft Auto VI was also mentioned by the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who said:

"Development is well underway, they're (Rockstar) determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment."

While this most certainly isn't a confirmation that the game will be released or even shown fairly soon, it might still be a sign that Grand Theft Auto VI isn't as far off as some rumors have claimed.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Related texts



Loading next content