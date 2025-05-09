Grand Theft Auto VI is the topic of the day on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

It's time for a new episode of The Gamereactor Show, and to absolutely no one's surprise, this week we're dedicating our time and energy to Rockstar's anticipated game, and perhaps the most anticipated game of all-time, Grand Theft Auto VI.

The 53rd episode of the show sees Alex and myself talking about all the recent developments surrounding the game, be it the delay, the new trailer, the tons of fresh information shared on its website, and also plenty of speculation about how Rockstar will handle Online modes, launch, a PC edition, pricing, and more.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show either below or at your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.