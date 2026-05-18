Grand Theft Auto VI is 18 months behind schedule, Take-Two CEO confirms release date again

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Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick has reaffirmed when we'll apparently see Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI, and let us know how far behind schedule the game already is. Grand Theft Auto VI has had three release dates at this point: a tentative 2025 window, a full date for May 2026, and the 19th of November, 2026.

It appears that the official party line is sticking with this date, at least for now, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in an interview with David Senra that the game is coming out on the 19th of November. Zelnick was asked about the pushbacks to the release date, admitting that "I think we're about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that."

When you think about a game being that far behind schedule, another delay could hurt the hype for Grand Theft Auto VI. However, considering the level of anticipation around this game, you can be sure that whenever it does come out, people will be flocking to buy it. There's rumours of pre-orders going live any day now, so we've got our fingers crossed for a new trailer, or something that makes the November 19th date feel a little more real.