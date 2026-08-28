Grand Theft Auto VI has more than ten times as many animations as part five

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By now, you've surely already checked out Netflix's presentation of Grand Theft Auto VI, which managed the feat of temporarily crashing the otherwise hyper-stable streaming service. There's obviously no doubt that the game looks extremely high-budget, but The New York Times offers very tangible proof of this.

To create the incredibly vivid game world of Leonida (basically Florida), a staggering 600,000 different animations were created. If that sounds extreme, it's because it absolutely is and by comparison, Grand Theft Auto V had around 55,000 animations. Not even the unparalleled Red Dead Redemption 2 can compare; its world, filled with animals, characters, and more, consisted of nearly 300,000 animations.

Grand Theft Auto VI therefore offers twice that number, so... well, you can safely have expectations that are almost unreasonable - and you'll probably still be pleasantly surprised.