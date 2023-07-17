Grand Theft Auto VI hacker will not stand trial

HQ

The 18-year-old hacker who leaked 90 clips and pictures of Grand Theft Auto VI will not stand trial, due to being deemed psychiatrically unfit.

Arion Kurtaj not only targeted Rockstar, as he stole information from Revolut and Uber. His actions in leaking Grand Theft Auto VI could have been incredibly damaging to Rockstar, and he even threatened to leak the source code of the game in a message sent on Slack.

As he is deemed unfit to stand trial, though, Kurtaj will not be found guilty or not guilty by a jury, and instead they'll only determine whether or not he committed the hacking. Luckily, Take-Two has stated that development was not impacted by the leaks, but at the very least we've had the game revealed to us earlier than the developers would have liked, leading to a false impression of what Grand Theft Auto VI will be like.

Thanks, Reuters.