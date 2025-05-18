Grand Theft Auto VI fan brilliantly parodies trailer 2 in GTA V

HQ

While we were all very excited to get a look at Rockstar's second trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI, with more than a year still to wait until the game's (apparent) release date rolls by, most fans don't have much to do besides watch the trailer or play the old games again.

One fan, who goes by Gu1maz on YouTube, decided they would mesh the old with the new, creating a version of Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 2 in GTA V. The parody trailer is a great laugh, and shows just how far Rockstar's visuals have come since 2013.

Trevor plays the part of Lucia, complete with a tight dress, while Michael does his best to portray the muscular Jason. The pair cause chaos in Los Santos while keeping most of the shots from the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer.

Hopefully, more stuff like this can make the elongated wait for Grand Theft Auto VI feel just a little bit shorter.