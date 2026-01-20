Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar North back to normal following explosion reports

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the shock incident that took place at Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar North up in Edinburgh, Scotland. There were claims of an explosion taking place at the developer's studio, with thankfully there being no one harmed as part of the incident.

Now, we have a new update via a Rockstar spokesperson speaking to Gamesindustry.biz. They confirmed that the studio is "open and operational" once more following the arrival of the fire brigade on Monday morning.

"Early Monday morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North," the spokesperson explained. "Many thanks to those that reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation - please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational."

It seems luckily the damage was very limited, and again the main takeaway is no one was injured. Anyone fearing that the studio would have to shutter its doors for a while to deal with potential damages can also rest easy, as it seems everyone is back to work pretty promptly.