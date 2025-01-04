Grand Theft Auto VI: Could we be waiting until 2026?

HQ

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise might need to hold their horses as reports suggest that the highly anticipated sixth installment could be delayed until 2026. According to a post by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, Rockstar Games is focusing on delivering a high-quality product without overburdening its developers, signaling a shift in the industry's approach to crunch culture.

The delay wouldn't be without its silver lining. Schreier describes the game as incredibly ambitious, which could mean Rockstar is pulling out all the stops to ensure it lives up to the franchise's legendary reputation. Analysts at DFC Intelligence anticipate a staggering $3.2 billion in revenue during the game's first year, with $1 billion projected from pre-orders alone. Clearly, anticipation is sky-high.

While fans have grown accustomed to waiting for Rockstar's masterpieces, the question remains whether the delay will impact the company's plans for its other projects. Would you prefer Rockstar to take their time to perfect the game, or does waiting until 2026 feel like a step too far?