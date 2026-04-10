Grand Theft Auto VI could release on PC early next year

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After what feels like an eternity, we'll all finally be treated to the next sprawling crime-adventure from Rockstar come this Christmas. Well, at least if you're an Xbox or PlayStation gamer. Because, just as with the previous Grand Theft Auto games, the PC crowd will be left out in the cold, at least for a while since there's been close to zero mentions of any PC port.

But, according to fresh rumours from former Rockstar veterans as reported on by X user DetectiveSeeds, a port is indeed in the works and could actually be released as early as February next year, if all goes to plan. This would mean that the wait will be somewhat shorter this time compared to previous Grand Theft Auto Games.

What's more, according to the same leaks the game will not launch together with any online component. Instead, this will be added in late December, just about one month after the game has been released.

Rockstar itself is, as usual, tight-lipped, so this is merely speculation based on people who previously worked there. So, we'll have to take it with a grain of salt, even though most of it actually sounds quite plausible.

Will you be playing Grand Theft Auto VI on PC or console?