Grand Theft Auto VI: Can it Meet the Hype?

Ten years ago Grand Theft Auto V launched. Ten years, and the only things we know about a sequel at the time of writing have come from leaks and an announcement of a trailer for next month. That's a lot of time to go by. Since then, children have been born, degrees have been completed, careers have been established. And yet, the dream of another Grand Theft Auto has been kept alive throughout it all.

This time, however, the hype might just be too much for even Rockstar to handle. Big expectations were created heading into the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, but we'd only been waiting for five years then, even shorter if you consider we got expansions for Grand Theft Auto IV in The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and the Damned. Since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, we've only had online updates, and even if they come with a lot of content, it's not the same as Rockstar's consistently clever satire on the American dream.

We've seen dangerous hype before, as gamers expect the second coming of Christ with each title that takes a while to release. Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, and more are all great games made to look worse thanks to their own marketing and the belief of fans that this game will be something transcendent. The same will be true for Grand Theft Auto VI. Even if Rockstar tries to quell this hype, it has simply been too long, and Grand Theft Auto is simply too big for people not to believe this game will be the game, giving the developers the near-impossible task of meeting that hype.

I say near impossible because I believe it can be done. There is a reason why Grand Theft Auto V still sells millions of copies, why Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the tightest narratives in gaming of all-time, and that reason is Rockstar's quality. The open worlds we've explored, the characters we've got to know, and the gameplay that never manages to feel boring even if most of the main missions consist of go to place and shoot men, all add up to a winning formula that will keep fans happy. Throw in some improved graphics, sweet cars, and more and that's all Grand Theft Auto VI needs to do in order to present itself as a successor to the game that has dominated the industry for the past decade.

However, no matter what there will be those that want something more, believe the game can offer something more. It's important to remember that for our own sake we can't let hype get to us too much. We've all been guilty of it, but Grand Theft Auto VI is going to be another Grand Theft Auto game. Don't expect to see the face of god when the installation is complete. We're going to get a fun story, lots of explosions and car chases alongside a world that feels lived-in. If you're going in expecting a lot more than that, be prepared to feel a bit disappointed. It is hard to weigh expectations before we've even seen a trailer, but to not end up like a toxic Twitter bot, it's best to keep the hype in check.

We're also getting our first female protagonist in a mainline Grand Theft Auto game in Grand Theft Auto VI, which has sent alarm bells ringing for some. Rockstar has made incredibly solid female characters before (Sadie Adler standing out as a key example), but there are concerns from a few different groups on how this is going to be handled. The insane people of the internet believe we're going "woke" with this decision, while the more legitimate concerns wonder whether this will be a fair portrayal of a woman. Either way, Rockstar has a reputation for writing its stories and characters better than most, and so if we're stuck with a female protagonist similar to those seen in the Assassin's Creed games, it would feel as though more could've been done.

So, can Grand Theft Auto VI meet the hype? It's got ten years worth of work to do, and fans aren't going to expect anything less than real improvements in a lot of mechanics. Luckily, Grand Theft Auto V left some great groundwork, but even if Rockstar succeeds on all accounts, some will complain that the game doesn't bring their beloved childhood pet back to life. Hopefully, the game can show us more of what we'll actually see sooner rather than later, as the leaks have had some believing it won't be able to meet expectations, while the final product will almost certainly do a much better job.