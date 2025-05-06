Grand Theft Auto VI: All the characters revealed to date

HQ

The second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was unveiled a few minutes ago out of nowhere, following the announcement a few days ago that its release was delayed to May 26, 2026. It's 2 minutes and 46 seconds of gameplay footage, where we've been able to admire the animations, the detail and the wild realism promised by a title that, let's not kid ourselves, is set to be the next step forward and a reflection of the entire industry.

There is much, much to unravel from Trailer 2 in GTA 6, but in addition to its presentation, Rockstar has shared a lot of information talking about those who star in it, either as the main character or those (in principle) secondary characters that interact on screen, which also collects the game's website.

Jason Duval

Jason is an army veteran who grew up on the streets of Vice City. He had a troubled childhood and adolescence and thought the army would get him out of trouble. Now, living in the Keys and entangled in narco affairs, his life needed a turnaround and a new focus. And then he met Lucia.

Lucía Caminos

A fighter, in every sense of the word. Lucia has had to earn every penny and every millisecond of respect through character and brute strength, which led to her being sent to Leonida Penitentiary. When she gets out, bigger challenges await, and she wants to face them with smart decisions alongside Jason. Trust will be key, but we'll have to see where it leads.

Carl Hampton

Jason's friend and conspiracy theory enthusiast (which one? All of them.) Carl feels safer at home, spying on coast guard communications with a few beers and a few private tabs open in his browser.

Boobie Ike

A local Vice City legend. Despite his humble beginnings, Boobie managed to create a legitimate empire consisting of real estate, a strip club and a recording studio. It's all smiles and good times until business gets in the way. Then... best not to get in the way. Boobie may seem like he's only looking out for himself, but what really matters to him is his collaboration with aspiring young music mogul Dre'Quan at the helm of Only Raw Records.

Dre'Quan Priest

A rapper on the rise. Dre'Quan got his start in retail when he was a kid, but he's always wanted to make a name for himself in the music industry. Despite his looks, he's more of a hustler than a real gangster. Dre'Quan is still working in the club for Boobie, but his time is near.

Real Dimez

The influencer duo of Bae-Luxe and Roxy have the wit to turn their visits to the neighbourhood drug dealers into hard cash with racy rap songs and a constant presence on the social media.

Raul Bautista

Raul is an experienced bank robber who is always on the lookout for people with guts, willing to take risks for the biggest rewards. He keeps tightening the noose more and more, and never knows when to back off. Double or nothing may one day cost him too dearly.

Brian Heder

Brian is a typical drug dealer from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. He still deals out of his boatyard with his third wife, Lori, and has been in the business so long that he now lets others do the dirty work. He is one of the few who supported Jason in his hour of need, lending him a little house on the beach and a few quid, as long as he helps him with the extortion and stops by for the occasional sangria with Lori.