Grand Theft Auto veteran believes there's a gap in the market for a competitor

When you think of sandbox games in a modern setting that let you loot, shoot, and tear up the roads to your heart's content, it's hard not to think of GTA. Rockstar's franchise is the titan of the genre, and yet even with 13 years between releases, we've not seen a challenger approach and take GTA on properly. Saints Row is seemingly gone for good, Sleeping Dogs has its fans but was a one and done, and Watch Dogs lie in slumber.

However, Rockstar veteran and GTA technical director Obbe Vermeij believes there's space for a new challenger. "I would actually say there's an opportunity because it really is just GTA and everybody else has given up," he told Games Hub. "I think from a business point of view it is tricky now but the games are so spaced out and I don't know if they're going to do another Red Dead Redemption after GTA VI but there is going to be at least an eight year gap."

"I would say that's an opportunity but I think everybody's kind of terrified of going against GTA," he continued. "It's a big investment, of course, and doing it, starting a new franchise, is so difficult. That's what Leslie [Benzies] kind of bumped up against. People don't know your game and it's very easy for people to just walk away from it if there's the slightest thing wrong with it. Is it going to happen? I don't know but I think there's an opportunity."

We'll have to see if any other names can come out to challenge Grand Theft Auto. Next year probably isn't the best time to do that, though, as all eyes are on GTA VI.